Decomposing Body in Lake Erie

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Ernest Angley Update - Tiffany Tarpley
-
Deal Guy: Night Vision Home Security Under $68
-
Strongsville Standoff ends
-
Survivor of Canton shooting gives clues about what happened
-
Buckeye Robotics Competition
-
Cleveland Subway Shooting Update
-
The Investigator: Supervisor destroyed complaints about bus drivers
-
Ways To Save - Phone Backup
-
Cru uncorked looking to hire
-
Ways To Save - Sponge Candy
More Stories
-
Cleveland Indians sign Roberto Perez to four-year contractApr. 2, 2017, 3:35 p.m.
-
State law aimed at fighting blight takes effect MondayApr. 2, 2017, 9:05 p.m.
-
FORECAST | Sunshine is on the way Sunday!Feb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.