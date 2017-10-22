Delta flight to Clevelnd makes emergency landing due to engine trouble

A Delta flight headed to Cleveland made an emergency landing after engine trouble, Sunday afternoon.

An aircraft alert was sent to airport around 9: 24 a.m., signaling a "mechanical indication".

According to a Delta spokesperson, the flight 1474 experienced an issue with an engine.

The plane carrying 138 passengers and six crew members, diverted its route and landed in Knoxville.

All passengers are safe.

A recovery flight was sent to pick up the passengers.

