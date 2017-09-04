DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Confessionals at the GRB following Harvey
DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: In the aftermath of tragedy, sometimes people just want to talk. So we built a booth at the GRB and just listened. The stories we heard were full of heartbreak and hope. #HoustonStrong (By KHOU 11 News Photojournalist Derek Felton)
Photojournalist Derek Felton, KHOU 11 , KHOU 12:49 PM. EDT September 04, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Morning weather forecast for September 4, 2017
-
Fire rages through Montana's Lolo Peak
-
CLE National Air Show 6 - Eric Sever
-
Message from Houston to CLE
-
Mom Escapes Neck High Water to Give Birth
-
Woman pulls gun at Walmart
-
NC man tells 911 he awoke from dream to find wife stabbed to death
-
How DREAMers get to stay in U.S.
-
Buddy Walk For Downs Syndrome 4 - Jasmine Monroe
-
Lidl confirmed to open store in Northeast Ohio
More Stories
-
Dangerously thin dog left at Ashtabula APLSep. 4, 2017, 1:07 p.m.
-
Man dies in police-involved shooting outside Akron's…Sep. 4, 2017, 9:26 a.m.
-
Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams releases…Sep. 3, 2017, 10:21 p.m.