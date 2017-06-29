Driver flees after crashing into Cleveland bicyclist

(Photo: Derek LaBeaud, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene after crashing into a man who was riding a bike.

It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of E. 55th and Payne Avenue.

Police say the victim, who is in his mid-50s, was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.

Investigators are looking at surveillance video from a nearby gas station to see if they can find any identifying information about the suspect.

