East Cleveland Police are asking for help in locating Merlin Johnson

(Photo: Johnson, Faith)

East Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help locating Merlin Johnson, in connection to a homicide that occurred on October 26th near Manhatten and Orinoco, involving a driver asleep at the wheel.

Police have reason to believe Johnson is not acting alone, and are offering a $500 cash reward for anyone who knows the whereabouts of him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-451-1234 or email tips@eastclevelandpolice.org

