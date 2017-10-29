East Cleveland Police are asking for help in locating Merlin Johnson

East Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help locating Merlin Johnson, in connection to a homicide that occurred on October 26th near Manhatten and Orinoco, involving a driver asleep at the wheel.
Police have reason to believe Johnson is not acting alone, and are offering a $500 cash reward for anyone who knows the whereabouts of him.
Anyone with information is asked to call 216-451-1234 or email tips@eastclevelandpolice.org
