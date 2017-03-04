East Cleveland Police searching for two missing teen girls

Jasmine Conaway, 15, was last seen February 23 in East Cleveland. (Photo: East Cleveland Police Department)

EAST CLEVELAND - East Cleveland Police are requesting help from the public in searching for two missing teenage girls.

Jasmine Conaway and Charday Franklin, both 15-years-old, went missing from the same location, 2114 Noble Road – Carrington Youth Academy – on February 23, 2017.

East Cleveland Police say both girls have mental disabilities and have not been taking their medication. Police believe the two left the group home together.

Charday is 90-pounds and has a tattoo of a flower on her arm and ‘Lena’ on her neck.

Jasmine was last seen wearing blue sweatpants and a blue sweatshirt.

If you have seen either or both of these girls, you’re asked to call the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at 216-681-2162.

