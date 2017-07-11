A solar eclipse explained
On Aug. 21 we will see the first solar eclipse in the U.S. since 1979. Our graphic explains exactly what one is, shows it's path and some how-to viewing tips. By Ramon Padilla, Karl Gelles, Dann Miller, Walbert Castillo, Janet Loehrke and Sara Wise, USA T
WUSA 1:12 PM. EDT July 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
These are the biggest Prime Day Deals - The Deal Guy
-
Lawn Wars
-
Major Prime Day Deals Early - The Deal Guy
-
9 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $19 - The Deal Guy
-
Cincinnati gender reveal party shooting
-
Lorain homicide
-
Lifesaving hair appointment finds melanoma for former WKYC health reporter
-
Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day
-
Former 98.1 WKDD host Matt Patrick dies at 58
-
Is apple cider vinegar good for our health?
More Stories
-
Nelson Perez introduced as new Bishop of Cleveland: videoJul 11, 2017, 6:35 a.m.
-
FORECAST | Hot, humid and possible stormsFeb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.
-
2-year-old girl drowns in Lorain poolJul 11, 2017, 11:16 a.m.