WKYC
Close

Eclipse glasses go fast at Cleveland Public Library

Library assistant in tech central dept of cleveland public library

WKYC 11:46 AM. EDT August 18, 2017

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Public Library announced a shipment of eclipse viewing glasses and word spread fast.

So fast, that the library announced its supply was gone within nearly two hours.

If you weren't quick enough to snag a pair of glasses, you can still see the eclipse with a pinhole viewer, which the library also has.

WKYC learned how to make a pinhole viewer at the Great Lakes Science Center yesterday:

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

Eclipse 2017 special coverage

WKYC

How to make a pinhole viewer for the solar eclipse

WKYC

How to make your own solar eclipse viewer

WKYC

How to make an eclipse box

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories