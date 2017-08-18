Eclipse glasses go fast at Cleveland Public Library

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Public Library announced a shipment of eclipse viewing glasses and word spread fast.

So fast, that the library announced its supply was gone within nearly two hours.

Wow, the word spread fast! We're almost out of solar glasses, but we still have pinhole viewers courtesy of @techcentral_cpl pic.twitter.com/H0tAgN6iOY — ClevelandPubLibrary (@Cleveland_PL) August 18, 2017

If you weren't quick enough to snag a pair of glasses, you can still see the eclipse with a pinhole viewer, which the library also has.

WKYC learned how to make a pinhole viewer at the Great Lakes Science Center yesterday:

© 2017 WKYC-TV