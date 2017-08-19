Group eclipse viewings with free glasses

Almost everywhere is out of solar eclipse sunglasses for Monday’s big event. Good luck finding them at a local store, but if you’re willing to watch with a group you could still snag a pair to safely view the sun behind the moon.

The first 1,000 people who purchase admission to the Great Lakes Science Center on Monday will get a free pair of eclipse glasses.

Admission for adults is $15 and for kids it’s $12. The Science Center opens at 10 a.m.

All Winking Lizard locations have a special offer during eclipse Monday.

The first 25 people on the patio after 2 o’clock will receive eclipse viewing glasses for free.

At the Lake Erie Nature and Science Center in Bay Village they’re not giving away glasses, but they’ll have two solar telescopes available for free viewing.

There are still a few safe ways to experience this once-in-a-lifetime event, if you’re willing to do it with a crowd.

