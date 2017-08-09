Here's the exact time the eclipse will be in each Northeast Ohio city

Millions of eyes will be watching the sky as the treat of a total solar eclipse of the sun happens Aug. 21.

Even if you aren't in the path of totality, you will still get a show to remember.

Although Ohio isn't in its direct path, we will still be able to experience the celestial moment.

In the Cleveland area, we will see 80 percent of the sun covered during the eclipse. The further southeast you go, the better the eclipse will appear. Folks in Mansfield will have a slightly better view with nearly 84 percent of the sun blocked.

NASA has created a fantastic interactive map that lets you zoom into different parts of the country to find out -- down to a tenth of a second -- when the eclipse will begin, when you'll see totality (the moment the moon moves completely in front of the sun) and when the eclipse will end.

© 2017 KTVB-TV