How to make a pinhole viewer for the solar eclipse

If you're scrambling to find a pair of glasses to safely watch Monday's solar eclipse, you might want to consider heading to the Great Lakes Science Center on Monday.

The first 1,000 visitors to the center will receive a pair of glasses. The center will also have a weekend full of activities leading up to the eclipse Monday.

One of those activities includes making pinhole viewers. But if you can't make it out on Monday, you can always make your own at home.

Dante Centuori, Creative Productions Director at the Great Lakes Science Center, showed WKYC how to create a pinhole viewer. All you need is a sheet of tagboard and a pin:

