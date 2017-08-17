How to make your own solar eclipse viewer

Are you having trouble tracking down a pair of glasses for the solar eclipse?

Fear not!

There is a neat DIY option to view the moon moment with stuff you already have at your house.

WKYC’s chief meteorologist Betsy Kling brought in her daughter, Josie, to show how you can craft your own solar eclipse viewer.

Watch the video above to see their step-by-step guide.

