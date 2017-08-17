WKYC
Close

Jefferson Schools in Ashtabula County to close Monday due to eclipse

WKYC 12:17 AM. EDT August 18, 2017

JEFFERSON, OH - As the nation prepares for Monday's total solar eclipse, one Northeastern Ohio school district has decided to cancel classes on that day.

Jefferson Area Local Schools in Ashtabula County will be closed on Monday, according to Superintendent John Montanaro.

"After considering the dangers associated with viewing the Eclipse, even inadvertently during dismissal and on the bus ride home, we have decided to close school on Monday, August 21st," Montanaro stated in an email to WKYC Channel 3. 

Montanaro adds that the normal school day will be replaced by a teacher and administrator in-service and professional work day. 

MORE | Eclipse special coverage

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

How to make a pinhole viewer for the solar eclipse

WKYC

Northeast Ohio will host several Eclipse 'watch parties' on August 21

WKYC

This year's solar eclipse is one for the history books

WKYC

Words to know: Glossary of solar eclipse terms

WKYC

Avoid the scams: Where to buy safe solar eclipse glasses

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories