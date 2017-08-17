Jefferson Schools in Ashtabula County to close Monday due to eclipse

(Photo: Jefferson Area Local Schools)

JEFFERSON, OH - As the nation prepares for Monday's total solar eclipse, one Northeastern Ohio school district has decided to cancel classes on that day.

Jefferson Area Local Schools in Ashtabula County will be closed on Monday, according to Superintendent John Montanaro.

"After considering the dangers associated with viewing the Eclipse, even inadvertently during dismissal and on the bus ride home, we have decided to close school on Monday, August 21st," Montanaro stated in an email to WKYC Channel 3.

Montanaro adds that the normal school day will be replaced by a teacher and administrator in-service and professional work day.

