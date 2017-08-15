Local company tests safety of eclipse glasses

(Photo: Google Maps)

BRUNSWICK - 6 days and counting until all eyes will be on the sky for the total solar eclipse, visible from Oregon all the way to South Carolina.

It will be a celestial show lasting more than 4 hours. But the total eclipse which is so rare, will last at most 2 minutes and 38 seconds.

But before you look up, you should look down to see if your glasses are ISO approved. Because if they’re not, you could severely damage your eyes… or even go blind.

Steve Pfriem with ICS Laboratory is one of the only labs in the world that test the safety of solar glasses.

He tells us there are glasses out there that are not safe for the eye.

The problem is so widespread that Amazon is now cracking down on counterfeit sellers refunding customers who bought fake glasses that don’t meet safety standards.

So we asked how can you tell a safe pair from a potentially dangerous fake?

Steve Pfriem tells us, "Some have failed for being to light and others for being to dark."

The lab uses a special machine to test filters to determine how much light passes through.

Pfriem says its most likely too late to test your glasses properly in a lab, so the next best thing is for you to do is find an eclipse goggle or glasses that meet ISO 12312-2 standard.

(Photo: Explore Scientific USA)

© 2017 WKYC-TV