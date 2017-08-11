Northeast Ohio will host several Eclipse 'watch parties' on August 21

(Photo: Ig0rZh/ThinkStock)

It's getting closer.

Millions of eyes will be watching the sky as the treat of a total solar eclipse of the sun happens Aug. 21.

Although Ohio isn't in its direct path, we will still be able to experience the celestial moment.

In the Cleveland area, we will see 80 percent of the sun covered during the eclipse. The further southeast you go, the better the eclipse will appear. Folks in Mansfield will have a slightly better view with nearly 84 percent of the sun blocked.

Here are some of the locations where you can gather to watch the solar eclipse in and around Northeastern Ohio:

Edgewater Park 12:30 P.M.- 4:00 P.M.

This event will be hosted by our good friend Jay Reynolds, Research Astronomer at Cleveland State University. It's presented by the Cuyahoga Astronomical Association in cooperation with Cleveland Metroparks.

Solar viewers ~1 Per Family~

Telescopes

Hands on activities

Portable Butterfly House

Meteorites

Make and take items - Sand Art – Galaxy Doh

Live view of the eclipse, from the centerline

More being added!

Observatory Park, Montville, 12:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M.

Solar viewers

Telescopes

Hands on activities

Bleser Park, Avon Lake, 1:00 P.M.-4:00 P.M.

Solar viewers ~1 per family~

Telescopes

Music

A Moon Rock

Astronomy Club of Akron, Silver Springs Park in Stow, 12:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M.

Solar viewers for loan only

Telescopes – optical and specialized

Wolf Creek Nature Center, Wadsworth, 12:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M.

Solar viewers

Telescopes

Sandy Ridge Nature Preserve, North Ridgeville, 12:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M.

Solar viewers

Hoover Price Planetarium, Canton, 1:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M.

Solar viewers $1

Telescopes

Cleveland Museum of Natural History, University Circle, 1:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M.

Observatory WILL be open!

Burrell Observatory, Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, 1:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M.

Observatory WILL be open! (Note: First day of classes, Parking will be an issue!)

Brunswick Astronomy Club, Brunswick Lake Park at Sun Dial, 1:00 P.M.-4:00 P.M.

Solar viewers

Telescope Projection

WATCH: WKYC's Chief Meteorologist Betsy Kling talked all things Solar Eclipse with Jay Reynolds of Cleveland State University in a Facebook Live Q & A.

