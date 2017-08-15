ODOT's tips for driving safely during the solar eclipse

With the solar eclipse set to take place this coming Monday, the Ohio Dept. of Transportation is asking state drivers to be safe during the big event.

Here are some driving tips they are sharing on what to do (and not to do) during the eclipse:

Keep headlights on at all times during the eclipse (even if it's not at its darkest point)

Don't stop on the highway/roadway to view it, even by pulling over to the side

Don't drive with any type of eclipse glasses on

Beware of slow drivers who may be looking up to see the eclipse or wearing the glasses

ODOT says they will continue to share these tips on social media, and they might even put signs up along the roads as well.

