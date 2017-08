(Photo: NASA)

CLEVELAND -- Mark your calendars!

Northeast Ohio is in the path of a total solar eclipse just seven years from now.

NASA has outlined a map that shows the April 8, 2024 eclipse stretching from Texas to Maine.

Cleveland will be a hot spot for viewing as it will be in the path of totality.

Monday’s eclipse delivers an 80 percent blockage of the sun in Northeast Ohio.

© 2017 WKYC-TV