PLAYLIST | Rock Box speakers along E. 9th Street to play eclipse music today

CLEVELAND - You've probably heard "Total Eclipse of the Heart" about five times on the radio so far today.

But there's plenty of other music to be heard.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has created an eclipse-themed playlist to get you through the day until 2:30 p.m., when the total solar eclipse is expected to reach peak visibility in our area.

They'll also be playing the music from the Rock Box speakers located along E. 9th Street. Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon" is scheduled to play at 1:50 p.m.

Click here to listen to the playlist.

© 2017 WKYC-TV