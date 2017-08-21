Yes, you can use selfie mode to see the eclipse

(Photo: domoyega, Custom)

Eclipse day is upon us and many people are scrambling for last-minute options to see it.

There are still plenty of DIY ways you can enjoy the eclipse if you couldn't score a pair of special glasses. You can create your own viewer from a cereal box or create a pinhole viewer.

You can also rely on your phone's camera.

According to USA Today, the iPhone camera is a 28 mm wide angle lens, meaning it's too small for the sun to cause any damage. But if you're using a bigger camera like a Nikon DSLR, you'll need a filter.

So if you need a last-ditch way to watch the eclipse, turn your phone on selfie mode -- but don't turn your eyes directly toward the sun.

