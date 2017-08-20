Solar eclipse glasses: How to find a free pair today

CLEVELAND -- Demand for those flimsy glasses is hotter than the sun.
If you haven’t been able to get your hands on a pair of the solar eclipse specs, there are still a few last-minute options.
The Great Lakes Science Center is giving away the solar eclipse glasses to their first 1,000 guests today. The Science Center opens at 10 a.m.
5 branches of the Lorain County (South Lorain branch not included) will have glasses on hand for attendees at their eclipse-themed activities from 1:30-3 p.m. Hint: Arrive early to secure your glasses.
Participating Winking Lizard locations are also giving away glasses to the first 25 people after 2 p.m.
If you already have a pair, make sure they are legit with ISO certification.
Still can't find any of the glasses? No worries... You can make your own solar eclipse viewer HERE.
