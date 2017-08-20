WKYC
Solar eclipse glasses: How to find a free pair today

Aug. 21, 2017: Still looking for solar eclipse glasses? Here are some last-minute options.

WKYC 6:11 AM. EDT August 21, 2017

CLEVELAND -- Demand for those flimsy glasses is hotter than the sun.

If you haven’t been able to get your hands on a pair of the solar eclipse specs, there are still a few last-minute options.

The Great Lakes Science Center is giving away the solar eclipse glasses to their first 1,000 guests today. The Science Center opens at 10 a.m.

5 branches of the Lorain County (South Lorain branch not included) will have glasses on hand for attendees at their eclipse-themed activities from 1:30-3 p.m. Hint: Arrive early to secure your glasses.

Participating Winking Lizard locations are also giving away glasses to the first 25 people after 2 p.m.

If you already have a pair, make sure they are legit with ISO certification.

Still can't find any of the glasses? No worries... You can make your own solar eclipse viewer HERE.

