VERIFY: Solar eclipse rumors debunked

(Photo: Drakeford, Dorsena)

CLEVELAND, OH - From pets to blindness, the information out there about the solar eclipse is limitless, but there are some things to clear up.

We’ll start with our pets.

Your dog will not go crazy during the solar eclipse.

Your furry best friend might think it’s nighttime and head to bed a little early but since the event is so short (a little longer than two minutes), many animals won’t even notice it’s happening.

“I think just continue your normal day and keep calm and carry on,” Dr. Don Moore, zoo director, said.

Next, you can actually use welding glasses to view the eclipse and still protect your vision.

There’s nothing wrong with using the mask, scientist Dante Centuori said.

"The only kind of welding filter that is safe enough for solar viewing is electric arc welding that is shade 12 or higher,” Centuori said.

Here’s a rule of thumb: if you can see any amount of light through the glasses or goggles you plan to use, you shouldn’t use them.

Lastly, people with Alzheimer’s and dementia will not have adverse reactions during the eclipse.

It is in a caregiver’s best interest to closely watch an Alzheimer’s or dementia patient because they might forget to not look at the sun, but serious issues in response to the eclipse are not likely.

For information on some of the places you can view Monday’s eclipse around the Cleveland/Cuyahoga County area, look below:

· The Cleveland Museum of Natural is hosting a watch party from 1 to 4 p.m.

· The Great Lakes Science Center can watch the eclipse on the garage lawn.

· Edgewater Park will be open from 12:30 to 4 p.m., with eclipse glasses provided.

· The Rocky River Public Library will have a viewing party starting at 1:06 p.m.

