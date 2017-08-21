Watch WKYC's Eclipse Special today at 2 p.m.

Solar eclipse. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images) (Photo: Digital Vision., This content is subject to copyright.)

CLEVELAND - It's finally here!

We've spent months anticipating today's total solar eclipse. As a result, WKYC is bringing you an hour-long special today from 2-3 p.m. on Channel 3 and online.

The eclipse is expected to reach peak visibility in our area around 2:30 p.m.

Betsy Kling will be live from the eclipse's path of totality in St. Louis and we'll also have coverage from our sister stations across the nation. Meanwhile, our reporters will be at the Great Lakes Science Center, where a watch party will be happening.

The WKYC weather staff says the skies are looking sunny for the afternoon, meaning we're expecting great eclipse viewing conditions.

Watch our special on Channel 3, here on WKYC.com or on our Facebook page.

