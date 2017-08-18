Where can you find special eclipse glasses in Cleveland?

CLEVELAND - The total solar eclipse is on its way and in case you didn't know, special glasses or viewers for the event are a must-have.

But where can one in Cleveland buy such necessities before the eclipse on Monday? Our Ben Axelrod hit the town to find out.

A word to the wise -- they're tough to find and are moving quickly at the Cleveland Public Library.

