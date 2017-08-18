WKYC
Where can you find special eclipse glasses in Cleveland?

Where can you find special eclipse glasses?

WKYC 7:02 PM. EDT August 18, 2017

CLEVELAND - The total solar eclipse is on its way and in case you didn't know, special glasses or viewers for the event are a must-have.

But where can one in Cleveland buy such necessities before the eclipse on Monday? Our Ben Axelrod hit the town to find out.

A word to the wise -- they're tough to find and are moving quickly at the Cleveland Public Library.

Keep it locked on WKYC Channel 3 and WKYC.com for all the latest on the eclipse, which is slated to occur in Northeast Ohio on Monday afternoon between 1 and 4 p.m.

