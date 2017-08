The total solar eclipse is viewd from Charleston, South Carolina, on August 21, 2017. The Sun started to vanish behind the Moon as the partial phase of the so-called Great American Eclipse began Monday, with millions of eager sky-gazers soon to witness "totality" across the nation for the first time in nearly a century. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP Contributor)

Northeast Ohioans congregated for a memorable Monday as the 2017 total solar eclipse rolled through the skies.

The eclipse reached its peak optimal viewing time in Cleveland around 2:30 p.m. and everyone's eyes turned to the skies.

We asked WKYC viewers to share their photos of the moment with us online:

