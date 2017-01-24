Bishop Eddie Long of Lithonia's New Birth Missionary Baptist Church as seen in 2010. (Photo: Custom)

Megachurch pastor Bishop Eddie Long will lie in state Tuesday in the sanctuary of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church at 6400 Woodrow Road in Lithonia from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

An additional viewing will take place on Wednesday morning from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m.

Long passed away at the age of 63 on Sunday, January 15, after a battle with an aggressive form of cancer.

The church requests that members and visitors arrive early, and says that New Birth members will be seated in behind the break on the main floor in the sanctuary. In addition, seats on the main floor and the balcony will be open for members and guests. Overflow seating will be provided in the chapel.

Long's family requests any floral arrangements be sent in white or off-white.

