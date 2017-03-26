2 Ohio colleges may cut, combine course offerings

System.Object

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Two public universities in Ohio are considering cutting or combining programs following a request from Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) to find ways to save money.



The Blade reports (http://bit.ly/2nrFcoj ) that the University of Toledo is reviewing 11 programs, including American studies, Asian studies, German and French.



The programs could be left intact, eliminated or offered in coordination with nearby Bowling Green State University.



Bowling Green says it hasn't finalized the list of programs it will review.



That list must be submitted to the state by April 30. Final decisions are expected by Dec. 31.



Toledo's board of trustees unanimously approved its list this past week.



The university says the programs are duplicative and have low enrollments.



___

© 2017 Associated Press