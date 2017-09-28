3 Northeast Ohio schools earn Blue Ribbon honors among nation's elite

(Photo: Ohio Department of Education)

Three Northeast Ohio schools are among 342 nationwide to be named 2017 National Blue Ribbon Schools - honored for high academic achievement or success in closing achievement gaps.

The Blue Ribbon honors, announced today by the U.S. Department of Education, is one of the biggest honors a public or private school can receive in the U.S.

In Akron, students at Nolley Elementary erupted when they found out the news that they are a 2017 National Blue Ribbon School on Thursday afternoon:

The faculty at Ledgeview Elementary in Macedonia came together for this picture after finding out that they, too were named as a 2017 National Blue Ribbon School.

Ledgeview Elementary is proud to announce that we are a 2017 National Blue Ribbon school! pic.twitter.com/WAbOMBlapI — Kristen Cottrell (@KristenCottrel5) September 28, 2017

And in North Canton, they went all out at Orchard Hill Intermediate School to celebrate their Blue Ribbon win.

In all, 9 schools in Ohio were honored as National Blue Ribbon Schools.

The schools will be honored in Washington, D.C. in November.

"National Blue Ribbon schools are active demonstrations of preparing every child for a bright future," U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said in a statement.

