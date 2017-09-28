3 Northeast Ohio schools earn Blue Ribbon honors among nation's elite

Three Northeast Ohio schools are among 342 nationwide to be named 2017 National Blue Ribbon Schools - honored for high academic achievement or success in closing achievement gaps.
The Blue Ribbon honors, announced today by the U.S. Department of Education, is one of the biggest honors a public or private school can receive in the U.S.
In Akron, students at Nolley Elementary erupted when they found out the news that they are a 2017 National Blue Ribbon School on Thursday afternoon:
What an exciting day @NolleyElem! We can't contain our excitement with the @NatlBlueRibbon announcement! #myohioclassroom pic.twitter.com/44I5MkxjUY— Nolley School (@NolleyElem) September 28, 2017
The faculty at Ledgeview Elementary in Macedonia came together for this picture after finding out that they, too were named as a 2017 National Blue Ribbon School.
Ledgeview Elementary is proud to announce that we are a 2017 National Blue Ribbon school! pic.twitter.com/WAbOMBlapI— Kristen Cottrell (@KristenCottrel5) September 28, 2017
And in North Canton, they went all out at Orchard Hill Intermediate School to celebrate their Blue Ribbon win.
In all, 9 schools in Ohio were honored as National Blue Ribbon Schools.
Congratulations to 9 Ohio schools recognized today by @usedgov as 2017 @NatlBlueRibbon Schools! Read more: https://t.co/dL8Xc0HUZN #OhioEd pic.twitter.com/PB64BlpoTn— OH Dept of Education (@OHEducation) September 28, 2017
The schools will be honored in Washington, D.C. in November.
"National Blue Ribbon schools are active demonstrations of preparing every child for a bright future," U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said in a statement.
Lori Higgins of The Detroit Free Press contributed to this report.
