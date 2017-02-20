After Miami U. student death, binge drinking concerns president

Students walk near the College of Engineering and Computing on Miami University's campus on February 18. (Photo: Amanda Rossmann, The Enquirer/Amanda Rossmann)

Miami University is wrestling with what administrators are calling a "blackout culture" among students centered on extensive consumption of hard liquor.

President Gregory Crawford says he is determined to fix the binge-drinking problem and its impact on student health and campus culture.

“Everything is on the table,” Crawford said at a Board of Trustees meeting Friday. “I am reviewing all of our programs and initiatives and those of other universities to see what’s working, what’s not and how we can break through to students.”

Last weekend, the Oxford Fire Department made 21 alcohol-related runs in the area of Miami University. The MU Police Department reported seven underage students were hospitalized on Thursday and Friday.

Some of the incidents came in the wake of the fraternity and sorority recruitment process known as “rush,” which occurs in February each year. They also fell around the night known as "Blackout Thursday," when women in sororities are finally allowed to drink again after opting to stay sober for a couple weeks as new sisters are welcomed.

The spike also came two weeks after freshman Erica Buschick died late last month in her dorm room, which police said was tied to alcohol.

As a president, Crawford said he was “disappointed and angry” and “concerned and devastated” as a father that high-risk drinking behavior would continue after that tragedy.

“College-age students feel invincible, as if nothing bad could happen to them,” Jayne Brownell, vice president for student affairs, said at a board meeting Thursday. “We know some of the issues were related to fraternity and sorority members, but this is not a Greek problem or a Miami-only problem. This is a national problem.”

Nearly 60 percent of full-time college students reported drinking alcohol in the past month, according to the 2015 National Survey on Drug Use and Health. Nearly 40 percent reported binge drinking during that same period, an act defined as four drinks for women and five drinks for men in about two hours.

George Koob, director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, said what's most concerning is extreme binge drinking is on the rise nationwide. He said, on average, 12.5 percent of college students are having 10 to 15 drinks in an evening with the intent to black out.

“Part of the problem is young people not understanding they are dealing with a toxic substance,” Koob said. “Alcohol can kill you.”

Researchers don’t know what’s causing this behavior, but he said it’s perpetuated by social media, on television and in films.

“People do things they don’t even know they did,” Koob said. “And that can range from embarrassing to toxic.”

About 1-in-4 college students report academic consequences from drinking, including missing class, falling behind in class, doing poorly on exams or papers and receiving lower grades overall, according to the institute.

“The consequences are so severe, and the problem is so persistent, that it has become a significant national public health issue,” President Crawford said. “Although most college students do not binge drink, the visible minority is costing us much more than extensive campus and community time and resources – it is costing young lives.”

What is the university doing to combat the problem?

Crawford updated the board on programs in place to address student alcohol misuse, including bystander training and Miami's Good Samaritan policy. It protects underage drunk students who seek medical assistance in alcohol- or drug-related emergencies, although the school could take disciplinary action in some cases.

Officials also outlined new actions the university is taking including placing birth dates on student ID cards to counteract the use of fake IDs, promoting party registration with training for the hosts and upping public messaging about safe drinking habits.

Miami held a virtual town hall last week for more than 200 parents on the topic of student alcohol abuse. On March 9 and 10, the university will host an official from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism to assess Miami’s programs. The university and the city of Oxford are also working together to help train uptown vendors and taxi drivers to recognize alcohol poisoning.

Dean of Students Mike Curme said it took him two hours to find that alcohol is the biggest issue the student affairs office faced when he stepped into the role in 2013.

Last year at this time, the school was handling nearly two dozen hazing allegations related to drug and alcohol abuse that resulted in multiple fraternities being suspended. The student affairs office is talking with students to come up with ways to rebuild a stigma around blackouts.

What does a night out at Miami look like?

There are more shots of vodka than cups of beer at pregames in dorm rooms. House parties have garbage cans filled with jungle juice instead of kegs of cheap beer. And students can walk to multiple bars around the corner that have liquor drink specials. Underage students are allowed in; they usually want to be drunk before they go since they can’t buy drinks at the bar.

At Miami, student neighborhoods, campus, and uptown that are all a stone’s throw away from each other. Bars and parties are accessible and convenient.

The centralized ‘hot spot’ also limits drinking and driving. And students don’t need to spend money on an Uber ride to get to bars because they can walk. The full patios and front yards make it look like everyone is drinking.

Many of those houses right near campus are annex houses passed down through Greek organizations.

Crawford said he went to every fraternity and sorority house on and off campus last fall to talk about aspects of character and the expectations of the organizations to represent Miami. He also had 40 to 50 Greek Life student leaders over to his house the Friday night after the spike in hospitalizations to talk through the issues on campus and potential solutions.

Curme said administrators are also working to change the student perception of how many people are actually drinking, which is lower than students think, to help reduce alcohol consumption on campus.

“Miami is focused intently on academics, character and personal responsibility,” Crawford said. “Our current students and those that choose Miami need to share these values.”

He and Curme called on students to step up and make responsible choices in changing this culture.

"I have confidence in our students that as charged, which they are now, they are going to help us find a way out of this," Curme said. "We’re going to give them the resources.”

What does a 'typical' Miami student look like?

The problem of Miami's "blackout culture" is occurring at an exclusive university populated with high achievers.

Miami ranks in the top 30 for public universities and is second best for undergraduate teaching in the country, according to U.S. News and World Report. The majority of first-year students in 2016 came in with at least a 28 ACT score and a GPA 3.6 or higher.

About one-third of Miami students are affiliated with a fraternity or sorority. Those students, on average, have higher GPA’s than non-affiliated students. Each chapter completes hundreds of community service hours each semester, according to the university.

About 75 percent of students are white. The median family income -- $119,000 -- is the highest in the Mid-American Conference, among the top 10 in Ohio and the top 20 among selective public colleges, according to a recent study by The Equal Opportunity Project.

The study found that more than half of Miami's students are from the top 20 percent in terms of socioeconomic status. About 7 percent are from the top 1 percent in terms of wealth, or families who make about $630,000 or more per year.

