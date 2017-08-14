Back to school: Classes begin for Cleveland students

CLEVELAND -- Summer break has come to an end for thousands of Northeast Ohio students as they head back to the classroom.

Monday marks the first day of classes for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

CMSD kindergarteners get a few more days off as their classes begin Thursday, Aug. 17.

All Canton students will be back in the classroom Tuesday, while Akron resumes school during the last week of August.

Students in Elyria, however, don’t begin school until Sept. 5 after Labor Day.

