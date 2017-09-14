Beachwood schools one of two districts to hit on all state standards

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Beachwood schools is the only district in Northeast Ohio to meet all 24 standards set by the state.

In fact, the district is one of only two in Ohio to meet each of the 24 standards. Oakwood schools in Montgomery County is the other.

The statistics were released Thursday by the Ohio Department of Education.

Revere, Aurora, Solon, Rocky River and Brecksville-Broadview Heights districts all came within one standard of a perfect score.

Bay Village, Avon, Chagrin Falls and Hudson districts met 22 of the 24 standards.

The 10 Northeast Ohio schools each earned an "A" for their performances. Only 21 districts in the state earned "A" marks, according to the education department.

