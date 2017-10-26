WKYC
Close

Brook Park students protest at city hall over trick-or-treat hours

Brook Park 4th graders march to city hall to ask for longer Trick or Treat times

WKYC 8:02 PM. EDT October 26, 2017

BROOK PARK - In an age when we see protests calling for political action every day, a march on Thursday struck a decidedly different tone.

The fourth graders from Mrs. Hixon and Ms. Krivak's classes at Brook Park Memorial marched to city hall to demand longer trick-or-treat times. 

It's part of a lesson on government, and Brook Park Mayor Tom Coyne was pleased to be a part of it.  “This is a dynamic lesson for not only the kids, but for all of us," he said on the Brook Park News Facebook site. "When you want to make a difference and a change in your community, you need to get involved."

With 200 signatures, Mayor Coyne did indeed grant the request of the students. He extended trick-or-treating a half hour longer until 8:30 Tuesday night.

You can watch the entire protest below: 

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories