Brush High Schools hold memorials for fallen student Alec Kornet

Photo courtesy of South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools

SOUTH EUCLID - Brush High School students and staff are honoring one of their own.

Student Alec Kornet, 17, passed away unexpectedly after hockey practice Tuesday night.

Earlier this week, several of the junior's teammates and friends described him a popular person with an infectious smile.

His classmates wore Cleveland Indians apparel to school today as a way to honor Kornet's love for the team, according to a statement from the district.

A banner with personal messages went up in the hallway, along with a memorial in the band room where he played the snare drum.

His hockey teammates will wear black armbands and a sticker with the teen's hockey number during the squad's match on Saturday.

Officials added that the district continues to express its deepest condolences to the Kornet family.

