Cleveland Browns' Austin Reiter makes appearance as Mayfield High School guest barista

(Photo: Tim Coffey, WKYC, Custom)

MAYFIELD VILLAGE - Mayfield High School students had a special guest brewing up their morning coffee Wednesday.

Cleveland Browns' center Austin Reiter was the school's first celebrity guest barista at the school's Cats Coffee Bar.

The coffee bar opened in January as a result of a grant from the American Dairy Association. It's goal is to increase milk consumption among the students. So far, the school reports an increase of milk consumption by more than 100 gallons per month.

Students had the opportunity to sit and drink coffee with Reiter, who also served as the barista, preparing seasonal coffee drinks.

