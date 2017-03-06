Cleveland Central Catholic coach under investigation

(Photo: Randy White, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - A Cleveland Central Catholic assistant coach is currently under investigation for allegations of improper electronic communications with a student athlete.

Details of the allegations were not provided in a statement issued by the school Monday. The school also did not say the sport or team with which the coach is involved.

"This activity is in clear violation of diocesan policies and standards which are in place to protect the wellbeing and safety of the youth entrusted to our care," the statement said. "Since the wellbeing of our students is our highest priority, Cleveland Central Catholic does not tolerate activity of this nature. Law enforcement authorities have been notified and are investigating the matter."

