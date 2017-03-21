Cleveland Metropolitan School District reaches 3-year contract with teachers

(Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland teachers have locked down a three-year contract with the Cleveland Board of Education.

After more than a year of negotiation, that almost triggered a strike at the start of the school year, both sides tell WKYC Channel 3 they are happy with the outcome.

“It’s a contract that’s not only good for our kids and fair to our educators but also will allow us to create the schools that our educators want to teach in, our parents want to send their kids to and most importantly our kids want to go to,” said CTU President David Quolke.

“We are pleased to have a contract that has, at its heart, what’s best for kids,” said Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon. “We look forward to redirecting our focus toward our common goal to help every one of them succeed.”

Earlier this month, teachers voted to approve the deal. Of the more than 3,600 teachers, paraprofessionals, and related service providers who voted, 86% said yes to the new deal, while 14% voted no.

Tuesday night, the Cleveland Board of Education voted 7-0 to formally approve the deal that runs through the 2018-2019 school year.

