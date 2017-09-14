Cleveland schools see increase in graduation, literacy rates despite 'F' grade

School classroom in Japanese high school (Photo: maroke)

CLEVELAND - The Ohio Department of Education released state report cards for 2016-17 and the Cleveland Municipal School District shows small signs of improvement.

Overall, CMSD received an F grade, though it fell 1 percent short of receiving a D, the district says. The district received an overall performance index score of 59.077, an improvement since its 55.123 rating the previous year.

The district received failing marks for value-added, a measure of whether students made the progress expected of them in a year. However, the district's graduation rate rose 2.8 percent to 71.9 percent for a 20 percent spike over the last six years.

Literacy also saw an improvement as the K-3 literacy grade jumped from an F to a C as students on track in reading more than doubled.

CMSD CEO Eric Gordon said the district will continue to dig deeper into its strategies from early literacy to graduation.

“I am confident we can do it – I am very confident,” he said in a news release issued Thursday. “What we need to do now, more than ever, is go from ‘We can’ to ‘We must and we will.’"

Click here to view your district's report card.

© 2017 WKYC-TV