Cleveland State launches center to train lawyers on outer space

(Photo: Csu.com)



CLEVELAND (AP) - An Ohio university is developing a new center to train future lawyers to become experts in space law.



Cleveland.com reports Cleveland State University has created the Global Space Law Center at the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law. The university says the center is a response to the growth of the private space industry.



University officials say the center will focus on international and domestic space laws and policies that promote the peaceful use of outer space.



Mark Sundahl will lead the new center. Cleveland-Marshall Dean Lee Fisher says Sundahl is one of the leading experts in space law in the U.S.



The center's first course, Space Law: A Global View, will be taught next summer. Enrollment information will be released next spring.

