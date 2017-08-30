Cleveland State University breaks enrollment record with 2,000 first-year students

(Photo: WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- For the first time in Cleveland State University history, more than 2,000 first-year students have enrolled.

It marks CSU’s 10th straight year of enrollment growth.

"This new milestone further highlights the transformation Cleveland State has undergone over the last decade,” CSU President Ronald M. Berkman said in a press release. “We are now a destination university with a growing national reputation for offering students tremendous academic quality and excellent career connections in a vibrant urban environment.”

The university was the first in the state of Ohio to offer multi-term registration, which allows students to plan their entire academic year in advance and better balance academic requirements with other priorities.

It also implemented a 120-credit-hour standard for most degree programs, reducing the time and courses needed to complete a degree.

