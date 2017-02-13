Cleveland teachers, district reach contract agreement

The Cleveland Teachers Union and Cleveland Metropolitan School District have reached a tentative contract agreement following more than a year of negotiations.
The union announced the agreement Monday morning. A previous agreement had been made just days before a planned teachers' strike last September, but it fell through amid narrow rejection by the union.
According to a news release issued by the union, details on the agreement will not be public until the union and Board of Education meet and agree on its terms.
