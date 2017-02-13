Cleveland teachers, district reach contract agreement

School classroom, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

The Cleveland Teachers Union and Cleveland Metropolitan School District have reached a tentative contract agreement following more than a year of negotiations.

The union announced the agreement Monday morning. A previous agreement had been made just days before a planned teachers' strike last September, but it fell through amid narrow rejection by the union.

According to a news release issued by the union, details on the agreement will not be public until the union and Board of Education meet and agree on its terms.

Cleveland teachers strike averted with contract agreement

