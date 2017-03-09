Cleveland Teachers Union approves tentative agreement for new contract

(Photo: Thinkstock)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Teachers Union members have voted to accept a tentative agreement for a new contract that would be in place through June 30, 2019.

Of the more than 3,600 teachers, paraprofessionals, and related service providers who voted, 86% said yes to the new deal, while 14% voted no.

“We are pleased with the results of this vote. This agreement has a focus on teaching and learning. We were able to resolve issues around wages, health care and duration as well as continue to address excessive testing, which enabled our members to vote yes to ratify.” said CTU President David Quolke.

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District's Board of Education now must vote whether or not to ratify the tentative agreement. The board is set to meet on March 21.

A previous agreement had been made just days before a planned teachers' strike last September, but it fell through amid narrow rejection by the union.

