Conservative group denies posting offensive anti-LGBTQ flyers at Cleveland State University

(Photo: George Payamgis/Jasmine Monroe, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - A Cleveland State University organization is under fire amid accusations of posting hateful flyers on campus.

Turning Point USA is accused of displaying the offensive flyers, which depict an illustration of a silhouette hanging from a noose and the phrase, "Follow your fellow [expletive]." The anti-LGBTQ message included statistics on LGBTQ suicides.

But organization president Tiffany Roberts says her group is not responsible for the flyers.

"It drives me crazy that someone would decide to blame us for something like this," Roberts said.

Turning Point USA was founded by outspoken conservative Charlie Kirk, who is scheduled to speak at the university this Thursday as part of his "Melting Snowflakes & Smashing Socialism" campus tour.

The words “fascist solutions” appear at the bottom of the flyer next to a Swastika.

Another poster was stapled above with an illustration of a white man and woman above the words, “We have a right to exist.”

Cleveland State President Ronald M. Berkman issued a statement on behalf of the university, citing the importance of inclusiveness while also emphasizing the importance of upholding Free Speech:

On Tuesday, Berkman issued a follow-up statement:

"I wanted to acknowledge that yesterday I failed to express my personal outrage over a recent incident involving an anti-LGBTQ+ poster that was recently posted on campus. While I find the message of this poster reprehensible, the current legal framework regarding free speech makes it difficult to prevent these messages from being disseminated. However, let me make it clear that I am committed to promoting a safe and inclusive campus for all members of our community. I recognize this incident has created significant concern around the campus and invite you to join me and members of my staff tomorrow, October 18 at 2 p.m. in the Main Classroom Auditorium to discuss your concerns."

© 2017 WKYC-TV