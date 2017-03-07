Dems push back against Kasich teacher 'externship' proposal

School classroom, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Two Democratic state lawmakers are reacting to Republican Gov. John Kasich's proposal to require Ohio teachers to complete externships with a local business with a counter proposal.



State Reps. Brigid Kelly, of Cincinnati, and Kent Smith, of Euclid, call it the GET REALS Act. Their mostly tongue-in-cheek idea, announced Tuesday, would require Ohio's governor to annually complete 40 hours of on-site work experience in a public-education setting.



The legislation pushes back publicly against Kasich's widely criticized externship idea, which lacks support even among fellow Republicans in the Legislature.



Kasich wanted the business externships to be part of teachers' license renewal process, generally occurring every five years. He contended teachers gaining "on-site work experience" with businesses or local chambers of commerce would assist students In preparing for more 21st-century careers.

