East Cleveland School District to pay $100,000 after whistleblower sues

Photo: Thinkstock (Photo: maroke, maroke)

EAST CLEVELAND - The Board of Education for the East Cleveland City School District has settled a lawsuit brought by Board Member Dr. Patricia A. Blochowiak.

Blochowiak accused the Board of violating Ohio’s Open Meetings Act.

The settlement comes two weeks before the board was about to face trial.

The complaint alleged the East Cleveland school-board members repeatedly made decisions without consulting the full board, announced board "decisions" despite no vote being taken, allowed committees to make decisions without consulting the full board or submitting matters to a vote, and failed to keep accurate minutes that permit the public to determine how decisions are made.

One allegation involved decisions about a board-organized carnival that cost taxpayers thousands of dollars.

The settlement awards Blochowiak $100,000 in attorneys’ fees and costs related to her suit.

The board also agreed to make a number of changes including the following:

Correct more than a dozen specific sets of meeting minutes to accurately reflect what took place in meetings.

Ensure that the board's minute-taking is complete and accurate in the future, including periodic review and audit of the minutes against meeting audio recordings-which have to be retained for ten years.

Restrict private, "executive session" deliberations to only those specific, narrow purposes permitted by law-and only when the board has publicly disclosed its reason for going into executive session. This addressed concerns that the board was repeatedly going behind closed doors without stating a proper basis for doing so.

"This agreement holds the board accountable for betraying the promise of open government, and is a victory for democracy," Blochowiak's lead counsel Subodh Chandra said in a statement. "Schoolchildren and their families deserve to know and understand their public officials' decisions--good and bad--and how they made those decisions."

Read the entire settlement agreement below (MOBILE USERS: click here to view).

Final Signed Settlement Agreement by WKYC.com on Scribd

(© 2017 WKYC)