Educational Service Center employee arrested for alleged sexual activity with Parma student

Arrest photo of Ashley B. Mason (Photo: Parma Police Department)

PARMA - Parma Police have arrested a school employee for having alleged sexual activity with a Parma High School student.

Ashley B. Mason, 25, faces a charge of felony sexual battery. She allegedly had incidents of inappropriate relations with the student between January 23 and February 6 of this year.

According to the Parma City School District, administrators became aware of the situation on Monday and immediately launched an investigation with Parma Police and the district's Safety and Security Department.

Mason is a Parma schools employee contracted through the Educational Service Center of Cuyahoga County.

The student has been released in the custody of their parent/guardian.

Mason will appear in Parma Municipal Court on Friday.

