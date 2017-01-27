Elyria schools move start day to after Labor Day

(Photo: WKYC)

ELYRIA - Summer vacation just got a little longer for students in Elyria.

The school district is moving the first day of school to after Labor Day.

Elyria City School District's human resource director Gary Taylor said the August heat is too much for some of the 60-year-old and older schools that don’t have air conditioning.

"It’s not unusual to have temperatures in those buildings, particularly on the second floor, at over 100 degrees," he said, adding it makes for a challenging learning environment for kids.

Over on WKYC's Facebook page, user Darlene pointed out the adjusted schedule lets students make more money during summer jobs, while Pattie said it's a throwback to the 'old days.'

The Ohio Department of Education requires kindergarten through sixth grade students to log roughly 900 instructional hours per year, while high school students receive about 1,000 hours.

Even with the new start time, officials said they're exceeding those hours by shuffling professional development days, shaving off a week of winter break, and going later into June.

The district passed a bond issue for new construction, but the progress won't kick off for a few years.

The new calendar goes into affect this fall.

