Euclid Schools to give free lunch, breakfast to all students

EUCLID - The debates over discount lunches, free lunches and lunch-shaming stop at Euclid Schools.

On Monday, the district announced that all lunch and breakfast will be free to all students during the 2017-18 school year, regardless of income.

All preschool through high school seniors will be eligible at every district building. The district says the meals will remain the same and a la cart options, such as milk, we be available for added costs.

The district is funding the free meal program through the Community Eligibility Provision if the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act, which provides low-income area school districts alternative approaches in operating school meal programs. As long as the district adheres to the provision's requirements, it won't have to return to methods of free and reduced-price lunches based on students' family income.

