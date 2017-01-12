Family says $5 date assignment exhibits gender bias

A family in Utah says a high school's "$5 dating assignment" exhibited gender bias against females. (Photo: KSL/NBC Newes Channel)

(KSL) A Utah family is raising concerns over a "$5.00 Date" assignment from a class at Salt Lake City's Highland High School, prompting school district and state administrators to take action.

Jenn Oxborrow and her daughter, Lucy Mulligan, said Tuesday the assignment, issued in an adult roles and financial literacy class, exhibited gender bias.

The assignment to "go on a date" came with two handouts that included several "suggestions" for girls from boys and for boys from girls.

Among the listed suggestions for girls from boys are "don't waste his money", "be feminine and ladylike", "don't worry about your appearance the whole date", and "if you think you're too fat, etc., keep it to yourself."

"There's so many power and control issues within this, it's really dangerous," said Oxborrow, who works as a therapist.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2iga1q9

Copyright 2016 WCNC