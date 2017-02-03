How much money schools would get under John Kasich's plan

COLUMBUS - Nearly half of Ohio schools would lose money next year under a plan released Friday by Gov. John Kasich's office, designed to give less money to schools whose student populations are shrinking.

Schools that lost more than 5 percent of their student bodies from 2011 to 2016 could see a cut under Kasich's plan. Greater Cincinnati has three such schools: Clermont Northeastern and Felicity-Franklin in Clermont County and Wyoming in Hamilton County. Schools with growing populations, such as Princeton in Hamilton County or Monroe in Butler County, generally would see the same or more money.

Overall, Ohio's schools have lost nearly 3 percent of their student population in the past five years.

"If you have fewer students, how can you expect the same or more money?" Kasich said Monday. It doesn't make sense to keep giving schools the same amount of money when they need fewer resources, he said.

Kasich's proposal still must go through the Ohio House and Senate, so it's unlikely to remain intact. Republicans in the Legislature traditionally have balked at most cuts in money sent to Ohio's schools. In the last four years, schools have been guaranteed the same amount of money as they received under the previous state budget.

“If you are paying to keep the lights on and heat the building, that’s going to be the same whether there are 10 students in the classroom or 12," Senate President Larry Obhof, R-Medina, told reporters this week.

Here's how Kasich's cuts to shrinking schools would work. If they have seen their student body drop more than 5 percent over the last five years, in 2017-2018 they would lose 1 percent of their state aid for each point their population declined. Their loss generally would be limited to a 5 percent cut in state money.

Gains to growing schools also generally would be capped at a 5 percent increase each year.

Under the plan Kasich released Friday, 289 of Ohio's 610 schools would lose money in 2017-2018 compared with the current sum they get from the state. Seventy-three would get the same amount of money, and 248 would see an increase. Generally, schools that would lose money this coming school year or whose money from the state would stay the same will receive the identical amount from the state in 2018-2019. Schools that would get more next school year would see another increase in 2018-2019.

Still, not all schools who are losing swaths of population would see a decrease in money from the state. The formula also accounts for the property values in the district, the income level of its residents and the kinds of students in the districts, such as how many have disabilities. A growth in the number of low-income students or those with disabilities would trigger extra money from the state, which could offset a decline in population.

Overall, under Kasich's plan, Ohio schools would get $200 million more over the next two years. That's a smaller increase than in some previous years, but the governor says there just isn't as much extra money to go around.

"You’ve gotten a lot," he said this week. "Now’s the time to tighten a little bit, for the good of all Ohioans. These are leaner times."

The final budget must pass before July 1, when it takes effect.

Reporter Jessie Balmert contributed.

Cincinnati Enquirer