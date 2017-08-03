How to find free school supplies in Northeast Ohio

(Photo: Halfpoint, Custom)

Thousands of kids across Northeast Ohio can’t afford school supplies this year. Below is a list of resources that are available to help.

Back To School Blast and Fun Day

Date: Saturday, Aug. 5

Event: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location : North Canton Church of Christ, 1301 East Maple St., North Canton

Lake Co. Salvation Army Backpack Giveaway

Date: Saturday, Aug. 5

Event: 9 a.m. if registered; 3 p.m. if not registered (Bring ID)

Location: Painesville Salvation Army, 69 Pearl St, Painesville

Mayor Frank G. Jackson's 11th Annual Youth Summit and Cleveland Metropolitan School District's Back to School Fair

Date: Saturday, Aug.12

Registration: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Event: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Location: Public Auditorium, 500 Lakeside Ave. Cleveland

SLAVIC VILLAGE BACKPACK OUTREACH

Date: Saturday, Aug. 12

Event 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: 6114 Broadway Ave., Cleveland

Esperanza Inc. Back to School Celebration

Date: Saturday, Aug. 12

Event: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Esperanza Parking Lot, 3104 W. 25th St., Cleveland

Let’s Love Lakewood

Date: Saturday, Aug. 12

Event: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Lakewood New Life Church,14224 Detroit Ave. Lakewood

Summit for Kids Family Expo.

Date: Saturday, Aug.19

Event: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: John S. Knight Center, 77 East Mill Street, Akron

