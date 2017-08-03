How to find free school supplies in Northeast Ohio

Thousands of kids across Northeast Ohio can’t afford school supplies this year. Below is a list of resources that are available to help.
Back To School Blast and Fun Day
Date: Saturday, Aug. 5
Event: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: North Canton Church of Christ, 1301 East Maple St., North Canton
More information: Click here.
Lake Co. Salvation Army Backpack Giveaway
Date: Saturday, Aug. 5
Event: 9 a.m. if registered; 3 p.m. if not registered (Bring ID)
Location: Painesville Salvation Army, 69 Pearl St, Painesville
Mayor Frank G. Jackson's 11th Annual Youth Summit and Cleveland Metropolitan School District's Back to School Fair
Date: Saturday, Aug.12
Registration: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Event: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Location: Public Auditorium, 500 Lakeside Ave. Cleveland
More information: Click here.
SLAVIC VILLAGE BACKPACK OUTREACH
Date: Saturday, Aug. 12
Event 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: 6114 Broadway Ave., Cleveland
More information: Click here.
Esperanza Inc. Back to School Celebration
Date: Saturday, Aug. 12
Event: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Esperanza Parking Lot, 3104 W. 25th St., Cleveland
More information: Click here.
Let’s Love Lakewood
Date: Saturday, Aug. 12
Event: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Lakewood New Life Church,14224 Detroit Ave. Lakewood
More information: Click here.
Summit for Kids Family Expo.
Date: Saturday, Aug.19
Event: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: John S. Knight Center, 77 East Mill Street, Akron
More information: Click here.
