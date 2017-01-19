Join WKYC.com tonight to talk about your student loans

(Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

CLEVELAND - Do you have student debt?

If so, you're not alone.

Americans have more than $1.4 trillion (yes, with a 'T'!) in student loan debt, according to Marketplace.

But what does that statistic look like personified in Northeast Ohio?

That’s what the WKYC digital team wants to find out.

As we work on more stories about the student loan struggle, we’re creating a photo series about how much debt you have, how you deal with it, and how it makes you feel.

Here’s how it’ll work: stop by Townhall (located at 1909 West 25th Street, Ohio City) tonight, Thursday, January 19 from 6 p.m - 8 p.m., grab a dry erase board we’ll have on hand, write how much student loan debt you have or one word that describes how your debt makes you feel, and we’ll snap your photo.

We’ll add that picture, along with your name and a sentence or two about you, to our online gallery that’ll soon be published on WKYC.com.

A representative from College Now Greater Cleveland's adult debt counseling program will also be hand to talk about your possible options when it comes to things like finding a repayment plan, consolidating loans, or entering into student loan debt forgiveness programs.

And, of course, stay to chat and mingle with other local residents to find out how others are dealing with paying for college.

Head on over to our Facebook page with your questions.

(© 2017 WKYC)